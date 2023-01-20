PROPOSED MORTUARY RECEIVES OUTLINE PLANNING PERMISSION AT DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER Outline planning permission for a new mortuary located at Cemetery Road has been granted approval at the Development and Planning Commission on Thursday morning - though with certain conditions.

The proposed project is a Government application for a standalone building which is to be used for a much needed mortuary with ancillary uses. Currently on the site are seven containers being used as temporary offices, which would be removed to make way for construction.

