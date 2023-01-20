HEALTH SERVICE IMPERFECT BUT FAR FROM NHS NIGHTMARE

The GHA is not perfect and there is still a long way to go to address the issues which concern the public. However, the total collapse of the NHS in many parts of the United Kingdom will no doubt have made many people realise just how lucky we are in Gibraltar to have access to the medical care facilities that we enjoy.
COMMUNITY
It is probably true to say that there is no community of barely thirty thousand people with the health and care facilities that exist in Gibraltar. It is also true that this comes at a price and that the £130 million or so price tag needs to be streamlined so that excess fat and waste is removed.
