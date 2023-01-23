A massive boost for Football in Gibraltar

Football in Gibraltar is set for a massive boost as plans to build a modern new stadium are now in place, advancing the infrastructure of the game on the Rock in what is a bold and exciting development.

Fans bid a fond farewell watching Gibraltar at the what will be the old Victoria Stadium with a fitting 1-0 victory over Andorra last November, with a Roy Chipolina header proving to be the winning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.The background to the creation of the design for the new stadium, goes back to the time when Gibraltar were first admitted as members of Uefa a decade ago.

23-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR