Gibraltar sponsors “green” taxi production

A Gibraltar company is pioneering the manufacture of electric taxi cabs at a factory in the Turin area of the Piedmont region in northern Italy.

The project, which is sponsored by Gibraltar’s National Economic Plan but involves no funding, will see the creation of some 1000 jobs.The Italian media have reported that staff recruitment is underway at Pizza Castello, right in the city centre, for a factory located in Orbassano. This is a comune in the wider metropolitan area of Turin, about 13 kilometres to the southwest.

23-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR