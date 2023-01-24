Gibraltar Fishing Club first competition of the year

It was the best attended event in the last twenty years, with a total of 32 members taking part. The full length of the Detached was used with some lucky enough to be able to fish both sides, whilst a few could not due to the two moored vessel.We would like to take this opportunities to kindly thank the Port Authority and those involved in the temporary removal of the fenders in order for us to enjoy the Mole to the max.

24-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR