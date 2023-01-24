Alameda Wildlife Park goes interactive

A new digital application which is set to revolutionise the Alameda Wildlife conservation park is now being looked at by the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens as well.

The software has made the international press with even Dow Jones highlighting the significance of this move.The application has been made available to the Wildlife Park through an company called n-gage.io, which is based in County Durham. The firm has developed what has been described as an “innovative audience engagement platform” which includes the capability for audience interaction.

24-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR