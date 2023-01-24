Angela Traverso crowned Mrs Classic Universe in Bulgaria

Speaking to PANORAMA shortly after her return from the Bulgarian Capital - Sofia, Angela explained that it has been a whirlwind journey for her over the past week. “My feet have barely touched the ground, I feel like with the pace everything happened it was incredible, it is like a dream and amazing” she commented.“I am trying to take it all in and enjoy everything but it has been one thing after another. It has been very exciting, and very unbelievable.”Reminiscing over why she decided to first sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic last year, she explained that the reason was because she believes it is a “wonderful forum for women of my age, women in their fifties and above to do something that is just focused on them.”

