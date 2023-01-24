Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

Showers will continue to push West across the area during the rest of today, occasionally heavy, and perhaps becoming more prolonged at times through this evening, overnight and into Wednesday morning,

with an increased risk of thunder and some further hail possible. There is a small risk that Rainfall Accumulations might reach 20-25mm in an 8 hour period. Isolated strong gusts may also accompany any heavier showers.

Travel conditions may become difficult at times, with standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.

24-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR