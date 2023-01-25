The trials and tribulations of an Anti-Corruption Authority

This will ease the countless sleepless nights of the people of the Rock who have been on the verge of a nervous breakdown for decades as a consequence of its prolonged absence from our statute books. Not likely!The truth is that Gibraltarians have plenty of other things to worry about and that what may be important to the politicians, may, in practice be considerably lower down the scale of priorities for the good people of this country.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR