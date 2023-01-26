Government says GSD mislead public on stadium again

The Government notes that the GSD insists on trying to prejudice the community against the GFA's stadium project. This has been the case from the first instance that the GFA proposed a stadium and is no different now.

Additionally, the GSD is misleading the public in respect of the question of the financial viability of the project. The Minister with responsibility for the National Economic Plan has made clear in Parliament that, although he has not yet seen a financial feasibility report, the Government will NOT agree to the funding being made available and the project going ahead until it has been satisfied that the financial projections work and that the returns from the project will fund all the costs of the building and make a profit.

26-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR