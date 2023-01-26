Gibraltar’s Walking footballers celebrate their 7th Anniversary

Today after 7 years that small group has grown to a total of 60 members ranging from 60 years of age to 84 years.Walking football was devised to enable senior citizens to enjoy a game of football in a safe and enjoyable environment. Safety is paramount so all the Laws of walking football are geared to prevent accidents thereby avoiding injuries. It enables players to exercise on a regular basis and thus keep fit within their limitations. It also creates a forum for fellow football enthusiasts to gather and socialise. There are players who have played first class football and others who are new to the game but are keen to learn. The way the games are devised takes all these factors into account.

26-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR