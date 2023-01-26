Self-determination raised in Chagos dispute

REFERENDA There is no doubt that the very concept of resistance to sovereignty talks will strike a sympathetic chord here even though the underlying situations are very different.

Despite this, Chagossians in exile are pointing to the various sovereignty referenda held in Gibraltar and in the Falkland Islands and have made representations to Members of Parliament on the matter. Chagos is part of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) which comprises some 60 islands in total located about 500 kilometres south of the Maldives.

