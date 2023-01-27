GHA Director General to step back whilst undergoing treatment

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, has announced that he will step back from the day-to-day running of the GHA for a period of time following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Professor Geoghegan will maintain a supervisory role whilst delegating key tasks to senior members of the GHA management team. Prof Geoghegan is determined to ensure that the momentum of the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy for change continues and is excited to oversee the rollout of new initiatives in the coming weeks and months.Professor Geoghegan will also be involved in the recruitment of his successor as Director General later this year, as his original 18-month appointment to the role is due to conclude this summer.

