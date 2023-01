Leading Fire-fighter Shane Brown has successfully completed the Fire Auditors Course from the UK Fire Service College.

This is a Level 3 Certificate comprising of six units to support the development and accreditation of Fire Safety Officers. Units covered included:• Identifying and reporting hazards and risks associated with fire in simple premises• Assessing risks associated with fire in simple premises

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR