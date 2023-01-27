Retirement announced of Gibraltar International Bank CEO Lawrence Podesta

Minister Albert Isola MP was responsible for making this policy a reality and Lawrence Podesta was immediately appointed as the Banks first employee and CEO, tasked with creating the Bank from scratch.Lawrence is the architect of the Bank we see today, having designed and built every aspect of the Banks platform, systems and personnel. He has developed a team of professionals delivering a quality of service that Gibraltar can be rightly proud of. The Bank wholly owned by the people of Gibraltar is managed by its Executive team and its Board of Directors wholly independent of the Government, as was promised at the time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR