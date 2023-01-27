Algeciras attack suspect had been deported from Gibraltar

MODERATE Meanwhile, the Gibraltar Contingency Council met and reviewed the threat level in Gibraltar yesterday and took the decision that it should remain at “Moderate”.

This means that an attack is possible, but not likely. In a statement the Government said that there was no specific threat to Gibraltar so the threat level would remain unchanged. However, the Council reassured the public that the Royal Gibraltar Police was following developments closely and that it would “continue to monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar“.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR