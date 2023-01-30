Government publishes Employment (Trade Union Recognition) Regulations 2023

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has published the Employment (Trade Union Recognition) Regulations 2023 as an amendment to the Employment Act, complying with a manifesto commitment to legislate for trade union recognition in the private sector.

These Regulations provide the framework for the recognition by employers of trade unions for collective bargaining purposes and set out the statutory recognition procedure whereby a trade union may apply to the Director of Employment in the event that an employer refuses to grant recognition.

