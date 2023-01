The twelfth round of UK-EU negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union closed in London last Friday.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar was represented by Attorney General Michael Llamas who was assisted by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato. The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia once again attended virtually.

30-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR