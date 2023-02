We are appealing for the public’s help to find a young female who has been reported missing.

Tiahna de la Rosa, 12, was last seen when she left school yesterday afternoon at lunch and has not been seen since, after failing to return home.If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online

31-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR