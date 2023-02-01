Morrisons employees strike over pay dispute

Members of Unite the Union Gibraltar who are employees of Morrisons participated in a 24 hour strike outside the supermarket following a dispute in negotiations over a pay increase.

From 10pm on Monday 31st January a crowd of employees gathered outside Morrisons to oppose the 20p pay increase that the UK supermarket chain had offered them.Unite the Union’s Christian Duo told PANORAMA that negotiations had been ongoing since September last year, where they had been trying to mediate and conciliate but it never materialised.

