New E-Scooter Legislation

The Personal Light Electric Transports Act 2023, which was passed into law on 26 January 2023, regulates the use of E-Scooters on Gibraltar’s roads.

The RGP are now launching a two-week awareness campaign to highlight the various offences and road safety concerns regarding the use of E-Scooters.As part of the campaign, officers will distribute leaflets in both English and Spanish to E-Scooter riders who cross the frontier and throughout Gibraltar.

01-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR