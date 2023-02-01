Treaty negotiations enter a “decisive phase” says Spain

The Spanish government faces a battery of questions from different opposition parties on the subject of the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. The majority of questions do not appear to be openly hostile and instead seek basic factual information on different aspects of the proposed agreement.

In answer to questions from the Partido Popular, the Spanish government have confirmed that the negotiations have now entered a decisive phase. They added that despite the technical complexity of the proposals under discussion, the negotiations were being conducted in a “constructive atmosphere” and they hoped these could be concluded as soon as possible.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR