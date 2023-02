On Wednesday, the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel hosted an Investiture Ceremony at the Convent to present The Gibraltar Award to four local individuals.

The Gibraltar Award is awarded to residents of Gibraltar who have rendered loyal and valuable service worthy of special recognition or, who have by their loyalty and meritorious conduct been of exceptional benefit to the people of Gibraltar.

