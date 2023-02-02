Tender award signals light at end of airport tunnel

The award last week of a tender for the provision of operator services for the tunnel under the runway suggests that the day when it opens to the public is finally drawing closer. This had been a long drawn out saga which started in 2008 and has spanned the lifetime of four successive governments of Gibraltar.

On 26 January, the Gibraltar Gazette, which is where official announcements continue to be made, proclaimed that under an Open Tender Procedure, an award had been made of a tender for the provision of tunnel operator services. The successful applicant was Jebel Tarik Security Ltd of Don House, The Arcade and the value of the contract sum was £1,041,912. It was made clear in the transparent announcement that this was the most economically advantageous tender in respect of the criteria stated in the tender documents.

