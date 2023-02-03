Speaker right to rap unruly MPs

Respect for the decisions of a Speaker is a cardinal cornerstone of every Parliamentary democracy, in particular those like our own which are modeled on the Westminster system of Government and Opposition. Those decisions sometimes go against a government and sometimes go against an opposition but in either event they must always be acted upon without question.

The behaviour of certain Members of Gibraltar Parliament has over the past few months has led the Speaker to draw their attention to the rules of the House on more than one occasion. It is perhaps to be expected that MPs will be more raucous with a general election due before February 2024, as Members seek to score political points over each other and get carried away by the cut and thrust of parliamentary debate.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR