Spanish customs in Eastern Beach incident

In the early hours of Thursday morning two Spanish customs officers were apparently pelted with stones by suspected smugglers in the Eastern Beach area. One of the officers ended up in hospital in Spain. There is a suggestion that shots were fired.

Sources in Spain suggest that the officers left their larger SVA patrol craft in a smaller RHIB and made their way towards the shore in order to investigate suspicious activity and landed in the Eastern Beach area where they were surrounded. The Spanish media claims that they were pelted with rocks and stones and escaped back to sea rowing the smaller RHIB, which had developed a malfunction, back to the larger patrol boat. Both Gibraltar Customs and the Royal Gibraltar Police attended the scene.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR