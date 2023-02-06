The cultural and economic tragedy of becoming a monolingual society

In the past two decades, Gibraltar has regressed from being a bi-lingual community where the vast majority of Gibraltarians had a reasonable command of both English and Spanish, to a monolingual one, where the Spanish language has virtually disappeared from any meaningful use among the younger generations.
This cultural tragedy has been a long time coming, with clearly visible warning signs in the background pointing to a calamitous decline, which the educational authorities through neglect or design failed to act upon.
