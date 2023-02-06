Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

Low pressure will move in across the area bringing a wet spell of weather over the next few days, with showers or more prolonged spells of heavy rain developing during Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday, with a risk of local thundery downpours.

Rain Accumulations could reach 25mm in 6 hours, but they are currently forecast to stay below Severe Weather thresholds of 50mm+ in 6 hours, however latest forecasts show total accumulations over this period could reach between 40-70mm.Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with standing water on the roads and a risk of localflooding in prone areas.This warning will be kept under review and could be extended or upgraded if required.

