Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN extended
Showers will continue to affect the area, heavy at times especially this evening and perhaps into the first part of tonight, pushing up from the South. Showers may be accompanied by some hail or a small risk of thunder. There is a risk that Rain Accumulations may reach 20-25mm in less than an 8 hour period.
This could lead to some difficult travel conditions, with further standing water on the roads and a risk of local flooding in prone areas.
08-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR