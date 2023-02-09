The future of construction?

by MEGAN STRINGER Since the announcement of how the new elderly residential home will be built, the design has been somewhat criticised by various individuals in the community.

The general consensus was that it was not visually pleasing to the surrounding area, and that there would be an impact of shadow on other estates in close proximity, such as Bishop Canilla House due to how many storeys the building is, amongst other things to do with the fact that it is a ‘modular home’.

09-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR