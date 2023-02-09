Weather Advisory – GALE force winds

Strengthening Easterly winds will increase mainly strong today, picking up further through this evening and overnight into Friday, becoming Gale force with mean speeds increasing generally 30 to 35 knots and gusts 40 to 50 knots.

Note that winds during Friday are expected to increase further to Severe Gale at times with occasional gusts reaching 50 to 55 knots. This will be covered in a separate Flash Warning of Severe Weather, with winds easing slowly as we head through Saturday.This could lead to some very difficult travel conditions, with a risk of flying debris.

09-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR