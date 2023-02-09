FLASH Warning for Heavy Swell

This is a FLASH warning of Severe Weather for Heavy Swell – Valid between 00:01 Friday 10th and 17:00 on Saturday 11th February Strengthening Easterly winds will bring an increasing Easterly Swell across Gibraltar waters overnight and continuing through into Saturday.

A significant swell of 4m+ is expected to develop overnight, which is forecast to peak at around 5.0 to maybe 5.5m during Friday, particularly along the East side of Gibraltar and in the Strait. Note that some waves may exceed this, with seas expected to ease slowly during Saturday and falling below thresholds later.This is expected to lead to some over-topping of seas and a risk of local flooding around low-lying coastal areas, some damage may be possible.

