FLASH for Severe Gale
This is a FLASH warning of Severe Weather for Severe Gale force winds – Valid between 06:00 and 23:59 on Friday 10th February.
Gale force Easterly winds during Friday will increase further at times, to locally Severe Gale with some gusts reaching 50 to 55 knots. Strongest winds are expected towards the South of the Rock and in rotors over the West side.
Travel conditions will become very difficult with a risk of flying debris and potential damage to property.
09-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR