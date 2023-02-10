What about Gibraltarians?

Being born in Gibraltar gives locals a Latino edge with a twist. It’s one of the most culturally diverse places to live in world.

So what does the local dialect sound like? It’s often described as a Latino sound with undertones of Spanish and English. In recent years, possibly due to the youth being drawn to American YouTuber’s; a slight American undertone is evident. There isn’t a precise way to describe the Gibraltarian accent as its multi-facetted nature doesn’t allow it.

