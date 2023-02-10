“Wake up and smell the coffee…”, Picardo bursts local fantasies about treaty

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has delivered the most unambiguous and brutally honest assessment of Gibraltar’s role in the continuing negotiations for an EU-UK treaty.

It was a two-fold message that should clarify any doubts regarding the diplomatic process in which we are engaged, at least for any discerning onlooker. While the defence of fundamental positions in respect of sovereignty remains steadfast, the flip side has been a blistering, astringent dose of truthfulness, which not many leading politicians are capable of articulating.

