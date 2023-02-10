FLASH for Severe Gale Extended

Severe Gale force Easterly winds will continue to affect the Rock through tonight and into early Saturday, with damaging gusts of 50 to 55 knots continuing, and isolated higher gusts possible particularly in rotors over the West side of the Rock. Winds should begin to ease later in the night, but with Gales continuing.Conditions will remain very difficult or dangerous with flying debris and the risk of further damage to property.

