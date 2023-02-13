Mrs Gibraltar 2022 competes in pageant in Bulgaria

by MEGAN STRINGER Mrs Gibraltar 2022 Joely Ann recently competed in the Mrs Universe international pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria. Competing against 120 women from around the world, Joely made it to the top 25 in the final on Saturday, February 4th 2023, and received the Humanity Award in the Preliminaries.

Upon her return to the Rock, PANORAMA spoke with the Mrs Gibraltar title holder to find out more about her time in Sofia.Explaining her involvement in the pageant, Joely expressed that competing is something she will never forget. “I was excited and proud that I was given the opportunity to represent my country along with 120 beautiful women from around the world and they were all so lovely that they made it feel very smooth and comforting the whole way through” she said.

