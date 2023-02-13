What will third winter with Covid bring?

SPECIAL REPORT By PETER TABERNER
Like the rest of the world Gibraltar is in the middle of its third successive winter dealing with Covid-19, but this year there may be a difference this time as other respiratory diseases such as flu could become more of a problem as regular patterns of transmission have been halted during lockdowns.
So far this winter Covid cases in Gibraltar have not escalated so rapidly as they have done in the previous two winters, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Even though there have been some days where there has been a spike in confirmed cases.
