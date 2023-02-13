Weather Advisory – HEAVY SWELL

Strong or near Gale force Easterly winds will continue through today and into tonight, with seas building. Forecasts show that a significant Easterly swell could peak near 4m at times during this evening and overnight into Tuesday, to the East and South of Gibraltar.

This is just below FLASH warning thresholds, but at High Tide in particular during this evening and Tuesday morning, it could see some overtopping along low-lying coasts on the East side of the Rock, with perhaps a risk of local flooding.For information: Highs Tides are at 8:27pm this evening and 8:53am Tuesday morning.

