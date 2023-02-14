Gibraltar honours Dr George Chami

RESPECTED

The Chief Minister expressed “great sadness” on receiving confirmation of the news that Dr Chami’s body had been found in the rubble of the collapsed building in Antakya where he had been staying. He said that Dr Chami “was an extremely respected surgeon in our community and his passing will be felt not just by all those who knew him, but every person in this close knit community.”

TURKEY

Dr Chami’s death has had a real impact in Gibraltar, where the devastation of the Turkey earthquake has been given a personal dimension which has affected people here at first hand.

