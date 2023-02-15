NASUWT CONDEMNS ONLINE ABUSE OF GIBRALTAR’S TEACHER

The NASUWT – The Teachers Union condemns deeply offensive and unfounded comments made about Westside School and its staff on a fake Instagram account impersonating the school. The Union has reported the anonymous account to Instagram as the guidelines clearly violates the platform’s safety guidelines.

The NASUWT has also written to the Department for Education urging for intervention.Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:“This hoax account is one of the worst abuses of social media the NASUWT has come across.“All employees have the right to work without fear of bullying and harassment. School staff are no different and must be protected from abusive behaviours.

15-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR