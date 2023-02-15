Number of incidents involving vehicles at Devil’s Tower Road Car Park

by MEGAN STRINGER
Since the beginning of this year, there have been eight incidents reported in the RGP media report in relation to Devil’s Tower Road car park.
The incidents are in relation to break-ins, criminal damage and vandalism to vehicles that are parked in the multi-storey car park.
The most recent occurred on Monday night, as a local man reported to the RGP yesterday morning that whilst his car had been parked overnight in the Devils Tower Car Park, its left side tyres had been slashed. In relation to the incident, an RGP spokesman told PANORAMA that it occurred on the first floor of Devils Tower Car Park.
