Fundraising Flag Day for Turkey and Syria earthquakes organised by Gibraltar Red Cross

Following the aftermath of two major earthquakes that affected Turkey and Syria on Monday February 6th last week, the British Red Cross launched an urgent appeal for funds, and here on the Rock, the Gibraltar Red Cross is supporting that appeal.

To help raise funds to send to both countries and for people in need, the local branch hosted a flag day yesterday.Between 9am and 5pm, stalls were situated in different locations across Gibraltar, namely the Convent, Piazza and Morrisons.In the early hours of Monday 6th of this month, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck followed hours later by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. It affected southern Turkey and northern Syria, and both earthquakes have estimated to have directly impacted 23 million people.

