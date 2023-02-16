Chief Minister writes to Nicola Sturgeon

The Chief Minister has written to Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to offer his best wishes following the announcement of her resignation as First Minister of Scotland.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I have written to Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to express my best wishes on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar as she steps back from 8 years of service as First Minister and more than two decades at the forefront of politics.