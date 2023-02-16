Politicians have converted Parliament into a playground of pettiness

The rinse-and-repeat cycle at the Gibraltar Parliament is as dull as an empty washing machine spinning endlessly without cause. It is heated but extremely dry and does little good for the clothes it means to serve.

A couple of dozen who tune in for live broadcasts are met with the standard longwinded stagnant debate often beleaguered by the ego of accolade hunters. On a pedestal among peers, mostly pertaining to a legal fraternity, the result is pompousness that risks third-degree burns unless treated with mild humility.It is no secret some of our elected leaders were in school together and shared similar political pathways, including hopping from one side to the other. Adults they may all be, yet the tendency to fall into familiar patterns of immature playground antics happens all too often.

