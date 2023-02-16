Weather Advisory – GALE

Easterly winds will strengthen during Friday, becoming strong or locally Near Gale force with mean speeds 22 to 30 knots and gusts reaching 35 to 40 knots. Winds will be strongest over the South of Gibraltar and Southern waters, also in rotors over the West side, with a risk that isolated gusts could reach 40 to 45 knots.

Travel conditions could become difficult at times, especially in exposed areas.NOTE: Easterly swell/ seas will also build during Friday and, from midday, a significant swell of 3 to 4m is forecast, however there is a risk that seas could increase to over 4m. If so, this could bring a risk of overtopping or perhaps some local flooding, along low-lying coasts on the East side. This will be reviewed Friday morning and a warning issued if required.

