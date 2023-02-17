Garcia highlights importance of Commonwealth to secondary school students

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, as Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth held a presentation at Westside School earlier today for all Year 12 students of our secondary schools and the College.

Dr Garcia spoke about the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar and, in particular, the work being done to encourage young people to get involved in HMGoG’s work to promote Gibraltar in the organisation. He outlined the important historical ties between Gibraltar, the Commonwealth institutions and its member states. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Commonwealth Local Government Association, the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council were some of the areas where Gibraltar continues to be involved.

17-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR