Morrisons UK confirms re-deployment of staff from the UK

Morrisons UK have confirmed to PANORAMA that they have flown out to Gibraltar two salaried employees for specific purposes. One of which is a trained butcher, as all of the butchers are currently on strike. They added that as both are salaried employees, there is no comparison to an hourly paid employee.
The statement was in response to a Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar press release that was issued on Wednesday concerning re-deployment of staff from the UK.
17-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR