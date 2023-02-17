Spanish health deal for Andorra but not for Gibraltar

Spain has decided to deepen cooperation on health matters with Andorra at the same time that its cooperation with Gibraltar in this area has been generally turned down. It is worth noting that Andorra, like Gibraltar, is not part of the European Union.

On 30 June 2022, reciprocal healthcare between Gibraltar and Spain came to an end. The impact of this was felt immediately as it meant that Gibraltarians and Gibraltar residents had as from that moment to pay for emergency healthcare in Spain. The other option was for Gibraltar residents to take out private travel insurance which provided for healthcare cover as well. This requirement to take out private medical insurance has long been recommended for travel to the United States, India or China, for example. Spain next door has placed itself on a par with such countries for travel purposes.

17-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR