DPC to discuss two major developments including Gibraltar’s Active Travel Strategy

by MEGAN STRINGER
An application to regenerate an industrial/commercial site into a mixed-use development in Devil’s Tower Road is to be discussed at the next Development and Planning Commission meeting on February 23rd.
The site located at 45-55 Devil’s Tower Road was considered by the DPC in July last year, however was deferred and given various recommendations to be able to continue with the development of the site.
In response, a report was drafted by the applicants/agents to explain the changes and amendments executed for the site, stating that the purpose of the document was to demonstrate the amendments carried out compared to the original proposal, whilst addressing suggestions made by members of the DPC.
17-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR